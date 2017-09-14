14th Annual Hawkette Experience sign-ups

RED OAK – Join the ROHS Hawkettes for their 14th Annual “Hawkette Experience” and help the team raise funds for future events!

What is the Hawkette Experience? Experience being a Hawkette for the night! It is for girls ages 6-14 (ages 3 –5 welcome if you think they will participate).

Practice will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 12–3 p.m.in the Red Oak Junior High gym, located at 154 Louise Ritter Blvd. Red Oak.

The performance will be prior to the start of the ROHS Varsity Football game on Friday night, Sept. 29 at the Billy Goodloe Stadium behind the Junior High.

Registration is $30 per participant. Included in the “Hawkette Experience”:

• 3 hour day camp on Sept. 23 with the Hawkettes to include dance instruction and games.

• Perform on the field with the Hawkettes prior to the start of the Varsity football game on Friday night, Sept. 29.

• After the performance, stand with the Hawkettes in the Victory line and cheer on the football players as they run onto the field!

• Sit with the Hawkettes in the bleachers for the 1st quarter of the football game and help cheer on the Hawks Football Team!

• Also included in the cost is a commemorative Hawkette Experience t-shirt, a gift bag and Hawkette Experience participant admission to the football game!

Additional tickets will be available at practice for a reduced price. Registration deadline was Friday, Sept. 8 to secure a Hawkette experience t-shirt. However, registration will be taken through Sept. 23 prior to the start of the camp.

For more information, please contact Claudia Francis at 469-262-8392 or email hawkette.booster@gmail.com.