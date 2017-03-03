Commissioner Price corruption trial underway

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

DALLAS – I’ve known Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price, 66 since almost as many years as it has been since I moved back to Dallas after a 20-year stint elsewhere. I got to know him because over the years I had heard the good, the bad and the ugly about his politics in Dallas County.

I cover a majority of the cities that Price represents as a Dallas County Commissioner for District 3. Therefore, it just made sense to introduce myself to “Our Man Downtown” in order to report and let the residents know what he is doing on their behalf.

Cities like Cedar Hill, DeSoto, Duncanville, Lancaster, Glenn Heights, Ovilla, Hutchins and Wilmer are all cities he represents and I cover. One thing I found to be very clear when talking to those residents too, even if they didn’t like him personally, more than one said “He takes care of the business in the cities he represents and the people there can count on him.”

Price and I have never specifically talked about the corruption trial until now. The conversation is steered in that direction for two reasons one, the trial is now underway and two he has given me the green light to write his book.

Indeed, while the “corruption trial” part of his life and his career has been looming for the past few years it is not the way Commissioner Price works, in my opinion, letting it affect the way he represent his cities while doing the job at hand.

The trial however, was bound to begin at some point and it finally did last week to much media fanfare.

When I talked to him the weekend before the trial began, the long-time Dallas County Commissioner told me he was heading to a funeral. He was too busy to meet with me to even discuss the book.

It is likely he will be too busy for at least the next four months.

That is how long the trial, which is currently under way is likely to go in U.S. District Judge Barbara Lynn’s courtroom.

It has been said the trial will end by June 30, 2017.

This past weekend after the first week of the trial had ended Price was headed to a wake when we talked.

The Commissioner is one busy man.

Unable to make comment to me about the trial, he did say about a month ago “I am ready to get it over with.”

It’s no surprise because the Commissioner still has things to do and commitments he has to meet on a daily basis.

He is not letting the trial slow him down if he can help it either.

While he said he will miss about six Commissioner Court’s between now and the end of June, these are held every other week, the fact is he has been a Dallas County Commissioner for District 3 since 1985. His presence is definitely missed, but certainly still felt.

Last Tuesday on the first day of the trial it was spent culling through 70 potential jurors. He was there that evening until 9:00 p.m. The jury and alternates that were finally chosen include 15 jurors. One alternate has already been chosen to replace one of the 12 jury members originally chosen. That jury member got sick.

Of the 15 jurors and three alternates there are two black women, six white women, two black men, two white men, one Hispanic woman, one Hispanic man and one Asian woman.

Last Thursday the jury heard the 107-page indictment, which was read in court. It took about four hours to hear the entire thing.

Price formally pleaded ‘not guilty’ on Thursday after the indictment was read.

Dapheny Fain, 55, Price’s long time assistant who is also being tried is accused of paying Price money through her business. She also pleaded not guilty Thursday.

On Friday the trial was postponed due to another juror having family issues.

This week the trial’s opening statements began on Monday.

The defense maintained in the opening statements that over the years the government has spent much time building a case against Price, the culmination being the corruption trial that is now underway.

Some of the charges being brought date back to 2005. There is a question as to a statute of limitations. Price’s attorney Shirley Baccus-Lobel said there had been “no mud unslung” when it came to what Price was being accused of over the past years.

“He just didn’t. Never did, never will,” she said. “It is a story of a man who not only works 24/7 for the county of Dallas. He does that same thing for his friends, day in and day out.”

Price is paid about $100,000 a year for his job as one of Dallas County’s Commissioners. The lead prosecutor in the trial however said that Price received over $1 million is money he never reported.

Prosecutor Nick Bunch also told the jury in regard to taxes Price only used his work salary as income and received about $8,000 in yearly income tax refunds.

The prosecutors closed their statement after only about 45 minutes.

In addition to Fain, several other women have been named who are associated with Price too. This includes an African art business owner Karen Manning. Manning has already pled guilty and might testify against Price saying she paid him money.

Political consultant Kathy Nealy is being tried in a separate trial and is said to have given Price about $900,000 in a variety of items from cars to real estate to cash.

Overall, Price is being charged with bribery, tax evasion mail fraud. Fain is being charged with being an accomplice.

Having been in the works for the past three year and being postponed several times, the trial is scheduled to go through the end of June will call on as many as 200 witnesses. There are also thousands of pieces of evidence for the jury to consider.

Last year during election season even with the trial looming, Price’s constituents elected him once again to the Dallas County Commissioners Court for another term.