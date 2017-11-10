City of Ferris wants your input

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

FERRIS – There are 34 questions the staff in the city of Ferris want residents to answer. These questions are part of a survey that is posted at the City of Ferris website and Ferris City Manager, Bill Jordan said, “I encourage every citizen in Ferris to participate in the survey.”

Questions as diverse as what types of businesses or services would you like to see along the I-45 corridor that aren’t there currently or that you would like to see more of, to transportation questions and even a question looking for an answer about “Would you recommend Ferris to others as a place to live?”

Jordan said the survey is being conducted as part of a capstone project with the University of Texas at Arlington Master of Public Administration program.

The survey is available on the website and it is anonymous. It will be available for residents to answers the questions until Nov. 10.

The voluntary survey, entirely created by the students, will offer results that will then be shared will all city staff.

Answers will be used as a tool to help the city gain insight from the survey questions. It will also help guide city officials as they work toward enhancing the quality of life in Ferris, improving response to residents’ needs and in identifying opportunities for economic development.

The idea of the survey came about when the city was contacted by UTA and ask to participate.

“We saw the opportunity to provide a project for the students as well as receive valuable input from our community,” Jordan explained.” Jordan said overall city staff as well as the council are meant to serve the citizens of Ferris.

“We want to see where we are lacking and where we excel. We also hope to see a snapshot of the community’s vision of our future.”

No presentation date has yet been set to discuss the results, but Jordan did say he expects the results will be shared before the end of the year.

“We cannot be effective if we make our decisions void of public insight,” Jordan concluded. “A survey is just one tool to assist us in making the best decisions for Ferris.”