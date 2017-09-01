City manager leaving Waxahachie

City Council, Stevens reach separation agreement

WAXAHACHIE – During a special meeting of the mayor and city council last week, City Manager Paul Stevens and the Waxahachie City Council reached a separation agreement, effective immediately.

Stevens has served the City of Waxahachie for 18 years, and as City Manager since January 2007.

City Council members expressed their appreciation for Stevens and his service to Waxahachie by issuing the following statement, “The members of the City Council want to thank Paul Stevens for his years of service to the City of Waxahachie and our community.

“His hard work and dedication to the City have served us well, and for that we are grateful. Each of us wish him and his family all the best.

Stevens also expressed his gratitude to city council and the community with the following statement, “I want to start by thanking the mayor and council for allowing me to serve as city manager. We have accomplished a great many things together and Waxahachie is poised for a very bright future.

“I want to give my sincere thanks to my department directors and all of the employees. Waxahachie is blessed to have some of the best and brightest.

“The employees are truly committed to the citizens of Waxahachie and always keep customer service in mind.

“Waxahachie has a rich history and a very bright future. But what really makes Waxahachie special are the people.

“There is an amazing spirit of cooperation and volunteerism. This is something that I will truly miss.”

Following the separation, council members will meet in the coming weeks to determine a plan for a search for a new city manager.

Prior to becoming city manager, Stevens served as assistant city manager for nearly nine years. Before coming to Waxahachie, he was the first city administrator for the City of Ovilla. He has also served as the assistant to the City Manager/Director of Economic Development for the City of Burleson, Budget Analyst for the City of Dallas and served his internship with the Town of Addison.

He received both his Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of North Texas.

Stevens serves on the Baylor Hospital Board of Trustees, the Brazos Area Health Education Center Advisory Board and is a past President of the North Texas City Management Association.

He and his wife Jennifer are the parents of two daughters, Sophie and Summer. They are members of First United Methodist Church, where Paul and Jennifer teach the high school Sunday school class.