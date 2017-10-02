Child molester receives 5 life sentences

WAXAHACHIE – Last week, Dennis Ray Avery, 58, of Waxahachie, was sentenced to life in prison on five separate charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Avery sexually abused five different children over a two-year period. The children, all under the age of six, were enrolled in his wife’s home-based daycare.

After jury selection, Avery entered a plea of guilty to all charges and elected for the jury to assess his punishment.

After two days of testimony and evidence, the jury returned their verdict on punishment.

The Court ruled sentences would be run consecutively rather than concurrently.

Prosecutors Jake Heffernan and Nicole Crain would like to thank the jury for getting justice for the victims in the case as well as for protecting the community at large.