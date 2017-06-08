Child dies in ATV crash

ELLIS COUNTY – On May 29 at approximately 8 p.m. Department of Public Safety Troopers were called to an All Terrain Vehicle crash in the 3300 block of Wilson Rd. approximately 1/2 mile west of Stacks Rd in Ellis County.

Preliminary investigation shows a blue 2016 Honda Pioneer 500 ATV was traveling south on Wilson road when it failed to negotiate a right hand turn causing the ATV to roll and come to rest in the roadway.

An 11-year-old child was transported from the scene to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Waxahachie where the child later died.

The driver, 43-year-old, Eddie Longoria, of Terrell, and a 10 year old child were not injured.

Longoria was arrested and transported to the Ellis County Jail where he was charged with intoxication manslaughter and driving while intoxicated with child under age 15.