CFI presents $2,500 check to Wilmer’s ‘Initiative to Spread Hope’

WILMER – Employees of CFI recently presented a $2,500 check to Wilmer’s “Initiative to Spread Hope” this past week.

Contributions were raised by CFI employees as part of the company’s annual Truckloads of Treasures holiday fund-raising campaign.

The funds will support the WISH program’s mission to provide low-income Wilmer-based families and their children under 12 with new toys, clothing, food and other assistance during the holidays.

It’s the 24 consecutive year CFI has sponsored the annual Truckloads of Treasures holiday giving campaign, which raises funds for local non-profit service agencies in communities where CFI people live and work.

Each year, employees in the Dallas County area choose a local charity to support.

This year, the City of Wilmer’s “Initiative to Spread Hope” program was selected as the beneficiary in this community. CFI’s offices are in Wilmer.

Donations are raised through a company-wide raffle with prizes including airline ticket vouchers, gift cards for retailers such as Target, Best Buy, Apple, Amazon, Bass Pro Shops, Stub Hub and other prizes.

All prizes were purchased and donated by CFI’s executive management team.

The raffle also includes drawings awarding paid days off, and a special drawing awarding one- and two-weeks paid time off.

Proceeds from the 2017 campaign were distributed to 16 non-profit organizations in communities in the U.S., Canada and Mexico where CFI operates.

Overall, in 2017 some 3,500 CFI employees and Independent Contractors participated company-wide, raising over $43,000. Since inception,

Truckloads of Treasures has raised nearly $750,000.