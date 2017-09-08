Celebrate Red Oak Founder’s Day, Saturday, September 9, 2017 at Watkins Park

2017 Parade

The parade starts at 9:00 a.m. on the corner of Main St. and Red Oak Rd. It will travel west down Red Oak Rd., then south on Live Oak Rd., ending at Waller Ave.

Spectator parking will be at The Lions Club, Red Oak Parks & Recreation, the grassy area on the corner of Live Oak and Red Oak Rd., the First United Methodist Church and the Red Oak ISD Administration offices. There will also be parking available behind the old Junior High on Live Oak Rd.

Red Oak Rd. from SH 342 to Live Oak (including all the side streets) will be closed to thru traffic beginning at 8:45 a.m. Red Oak Rd. and Live Oak Rd. will be closed to traffic through the duration of the parade.

Parade entries should start arriving at 7:00 a.m. Parade line up is on Main St. Do not use Red Oak Rd. or the side streets for access to the line up. The entrance for parade line up is off State Hwy 342 across from Red Oak High School at Mighty Hawk Blvd. and Main St. The general line-up is on a first come basis (with few exceptions) starting at 7:00 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. For those that are dropping off participants (walkers), follow the line-up directions then exit onto SH 342 via Pierce St.

If your group has not signed up yet, please be sure to register your parade entry and signed liability waiver with the Chamber office. You can find the forms on the Chamber’s website at redoakareachamber.org. If you are not registered and/or have not signed a liability form, you will not be in this year’s parade.

Entertainment

The festivities will continue at Watkins Park with entertainment, vendors, bounce houses, fun food, balloon twister, cowboy fun from the Lone Star Cowboy Church, live bands and a DJ.

Red Oak Founder’s Day 2017 is sponsored by Driggers & Decker Family Funeral Home.