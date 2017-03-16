Carl Sherman receives Outstanding Texas Award

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

HUTCHINS – He is a well-known face around the Best Southwest, but it seems Carl Sherman’s recognition goes even beyond the southern part of Dallas County now.

Currently behind the desk in Hutchins as the town’s City Manager, Sherman has also sat on the DeSoto City Council and was mayor in that city until he termed out. Prior to his move to Hutchins, he was the City Manager in the town of Ferris.

Receiving the Texas Legislative Black Caucus Outstanding Texan Award for House District 109 at the end of February, Sherman said, “I was surprised, elated and greatly humbled when I was informed that I was to receive this award.

“I don’t take this recognition lightly. Thank you to the Chairman and the entire board of TLBC, Representative Helen Giddings who selected me and my family, especially my wife, who have been my steadfast supporters over the years.”

The TLBC Outstanding Texan Award for House District 109 is given to individuals who are making significant contributions to their community through their time, actions, talents and dedication.

Hutchins Mayor Mario Vasquez said he was excited to hear that Sherman was chosen to receive this award.

“I don’t know of anyone more deserving,” Vasquez said.

“In the time he has been in the city of Hutchins, he has proven to be passionate about the vision for the City and has made many significant improvements. Our Council and citizens are encouraged and invigorated by his dedication to our City.”

The TLBC Community Awards Breakfast where Sherman was presented the award was held in the Governor’s Ballroom at the Hilton Austin Hotel.

Rushion McDonald, the Daytime Emmy award-winning producer who developed the “Steve Harvey” daytime show, “The Parkers” and “The Jamie Foxx Show,” was the keynote speaker for the Community Awards Breakfast.

“This award truly represents the many people who continue to work hard doing good to help people,” Sherman concluded.

“Many may never be recognized for their sacrifices; therefore, I am grateful to accept on their behalf. Scripture informs us not to lose heart in doing good so I will continue and encourage others to do the same.”