Burglar shot by homeowner sentenced to 99 years

WAXAHACHIE – On Friday, Aug. 18, in the 40th District Court of Ellis County, 37-year old Trenton Eugene Sinyard, of Ovilla, was sentenced by a jury to 99 years in prison. On Aug. 17, the same jury convicted Sinyard of burglary of a habitation, committed on June 2, 2015.

At approximately 1 p.m. on June 2, 2015, Sinyard rang the victim’s doorbell, to see if anyone was home. As was her custom, the victim did not answer the door when she was home alone.

After twice ringing the front doorbell, Sinyard made his way into the back yard to the patio door of the home where he began pounding on the door and jiggling the door handle. After hearing the doorbell and seeing a silhouette move to the rear of her home, the victim called the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office and armed herself with a pistol. Less than two minutes after the victim called for help, Sinyard forced the door open with his shoulder and stepped into the home.

When Sinyard stepped into the home, the victim, while on the phone with the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office, shot at him approximately seven times with one bullet grazing the back of Sinyard’s head and another becoming lodged in his upper back.

Sinyard fled the scene and was tracked by an Ellis County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit to a house next door where he had been staying with relatives recently while on parole for a prior burglary of a habitation conviction. Deputies found Sinyard hiding inside of a crawl space behind the fireplace where he had changed out of his blood stained clothes.

Sinyard has prior convictions for burglary of a habitation in Ellis County and Van Zandt County. He was convicted of simple burglary in Louisiana on March 21, 2014.

Sinyard’s criminal history also includes convictions for theft, possession of marijuana, and multiple convictions for burglary of vehicles.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant County & District Attorneys Russell Jones and Habon Mohamed.