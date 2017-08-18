Bullet train project moving forward

Texas Central reaches agreement with Fluor, Lane Construction

DALLAS – Texas Central, developer of the investor-owned high-speed train project, announced today an agreement with Irving, Texas-based Fluor Enterprises Inc., the primary operating subsidiary of Fluor Corporation and The Lane Construction Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Salini Impregilo, as the project moves into its next phase.

Texas Central, Fluor and Lane will be working together on refining and updating the project’s construction planning and sequencing, scheduling and cost estimates, procurement and other design and engineering activities related to the civil infrastructure.

The announcement marks a significant step in the development of the innovative multi-billion-dollar project – a 240-mile line that will connect North Texas and Houston in 90 minutes, with a midway stop in the Brazos Valley.

Under the agreement, after the development phase and financial close, Fluor and Lane would be the preferred design-builder of the project.

“This underscores the attention the Texas Bullet Train has received from world-class firms, wanting to be part of a project that will revolutionize travel here and generate long-lasting local economic benefits,” Texas Central CEO Carlos Aguilar said.

“We are excited to partner with firms that have deep Texas roots. This is the latest in a long list of Texas-based companies helping build the train, including Freese & Nichols, Contract Land Staff and Survey and Mapping,” Aguilar said.

He said the investor-led project, which is not taking federal or state grants for its construction or operations, wanted a partnership familiar with Texas, focused on creating jobs and opportunities here.

Fluor has expertise designing and constructing high-speed train infrastructure, along with a record of accomplishment on large, complex civil construction projects for more than 100 years.