Boy Scout Troop 206 thanks Ferris Masonic Lodge #460
September 1, 2017
News
Boy Scouts Troop 206 would like to thank the Ferris Masonic Lodge #460 for supporting the scouting organization. Thank you for the community builder award and donation to the scouts. The lodge sponsored an event earlier this month.