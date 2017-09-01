Trending
The Ellis County Press
Boy Scout Troop 206 thanks Ferris Masonic Lodge #460

News

Boy Scouts Troop 206 would like to thank the Ferris Masonic Lodge #460 for supporting the scouting organization. Thank you for the community builder award and donation to the scouts. The lodge sponsored an event earlier this month.

