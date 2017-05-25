Bill to reduce handgun license fee reaches governor’s desk

The Texas Tribune

A bill that would significantly reducing the fee to get a license to carry a handgun in Texas is now on Greg Abbott’s desk.

The proposal, Senate Bill 16, would reduce the first-time fee for a license to carry from $140 to $40 and the annual renewal fee from $70 to $40.

The fee would cover the Department of Public Safety's cost to administer the license program as well as $27 needed for county, state and federal background checks, according to the bill’s author, state Sen. Robert Nichols, R-Jacksonville.