Big warehouse project coming

Crow Holdings to construct industrial buildings around 1-20, 1-35E

LANCASTER – Another big industrial development deal is headed to southern Dallas County, according to a published report in the Dallas Morning News.

Crow Holdings-Capital Real Estate will build a 1.2 million-square foot warehouse campus near the southwest corner of Interstates 20 and 35E in Lancaster.

Called 1-35 Logistics Crossing, the project will have twin 610,806-square-foot warehouses at the corner of Houston School and Wintergreen roads.

Ben Doherty of Crow Holdings said the company is “very bullish on the D-FW market, especially Dallas’ southern sector, because of strong industrial absorption levels in the region reinforced by continued population growth.”

“We were pleased with the results of our Mountain Creek project, also located in south Dallas, and welcome the opportunity to continue developing in the market,” he said.

Southern Dallas County is one of the fastest-growing industrial building markets in the country.

Almost 4 million square feet of warehouse projects are under construction in the area along Interstates 20 and 45.

Companies including Quaker Foods, BMW, Procter & Gamble and Ace Hardware have major distribution centers in southern Dallas County.

In addition, logistics firms and transportation hubs make the area attractive for warehousing.

“1-35 Logistics Crossing will provide users direct access to the D-FW region, Union Pacific Intermodal and FedEx Ground facility, as well as other major Texas markets such as Austin and San Antonio,” said Cushman & Wakefield’s Kurt Griffin, who is leasing the new Crow Holdings warehouse along with Nathan Orbin.

“The city of Lancaster is a great place to do business and has a history of supporting industrial tenants through economic incentives, including property tax abatements.”