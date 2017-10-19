Biagi Brothers opens rail served facility in Hutchins

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

HUTCHINS – Biagi Brothers, Inc. a beverage distributor and one of the largest third-party distribution firms in the United States, recently chose Hutchins as the location for its 450,000-square-foot, regional beverage distribution center.

The new facility is located on West Wintergreen Road near Lancaster Hutchins Road and will distribute Constellation Brand beverages including Corona and Victoria beers,

In the works to open the facility in Hutchins for the past nine months, the new business opened its doors last week to an afternoon grand opening.

Guy Brown, City of Hutchins Economic Development Director said Biagi Brothers will employ around 130 employees at the Hutchins location.

Serviced by a Union Pacific Rail Spur, the facility will be connected directly with the railway line.

It is estimated it will receive 30 rail cars a day from Mexico in order to distribute the Constellation Brand products across north Texas.

“We are very pleased Biagi chose to undertake this project in Hutchins,” said Hutchins Mayor Mario Vasquez.

“Attracting quality distributors demonstrates to other industries that Hutchins is a good place to do business.

“By working closely with Biagi over the last few months, I know that they will be good corporate citizens.”

Union Pacific Railroad has made a significant investment in Hutchins with the extension of rail service to the Wintergreen Road area and Vasquez pointed out this is a unique opportunity for Hutchins.