Becca Thomas joins Ennis attorney’s office

Joyce W. Lindauer Attorney, PLLC is pleased to announce the addition of Rebecca J. Thomas as an associate attorney in the firm’s Ennis Office, located in the Downtown Historic District.

A licensed attorney since 2015, Becca Thomas’ areas of practice include family law, probate, wills and estates, real estate and general litigation.



Born and raised in Ennis, Thomas attended Ennis High School.

Following graduation from Texas A&M University in 2011 with a bachelor’s degree in Political Science with a minor in Chinese Language, Culture and Government, Thomas received her J.D. from the University of Texas School of Law in 2015.

She was previously an associate attorney with Massengill Schanfish, PLLC of Ennis.

Thomas is a member of the Texas State Bar and Dallas Bar Association, and a member and Treasurer of the Ellis County Bar Association.

In addition, she is a Director of the Greater Ennis United Way and a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church of Ennis.

She also currently serves as campaign treasurer for Judge Joyce Lindauer, Justice of the Peace.

Lindauer has practiced law for the past 33 years. Her firm employs three full-time associate attorneys in Dallas and Ennis, and handles many types of legal matters, including general practice, bankruptcy, litigation, wills and estate planning, corporate transactions and formations.

“Becca Thomas is a wonderful addition to our professional staff,” said Lindauer.

“With Becca on our team we feel we can better serve the needs of clients in Ellis County.”