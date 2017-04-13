Baptist Home sued for $7 million

Abuse, neglect of kids alleged

WAXAHACHIE – The Texas Baptist Home for Children is being sued for $7 million following the alleged sexual abuse and neglect of seven children placed in its care by the state four years ago.

Five boys and two girls, all under the age of14 at the time of the reported incidents in 2013, were “serially sexually abused, physically abused and subjected to serious medical and other neglect” while staying at the home in Waxahachie, according to a lawsuit filed in Tarrant County civil court.

Three of the boys were sexually abused by “other, older children” staying at the Baptist home, while the other two boys and two girls suffered neglect, said Hal Browne, a Plano attorney who filed the lawsuit.

Randy Odom, interim president of the Texas Baptist Home for Children, declined to comment to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram about the lawsuit, but did say his facility has been “investigated extensively and we’ve been cleared.”

The facility is still caring for foster children, Odom said.

Browne and Watson are seeking at least $1 million in damages per child, the lawsuit states. Besides the child care facility, the lawsuit names the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention and the Baptist Missionary Association as defendants.

The lawsuit also names four separate couples who were acting as foster parents and living in the cottages on the campus with the children when the alleged abuse occurred between March 26, 2013, and Dec. 18, 2013.