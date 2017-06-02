Bang goes the piano

For some it was a sacrifice. For some, it was a calling, times treasured to those who have served our country. Monday, those veterans were honored by the laying flowers on their graves, flags flew in honor of those who preserved or freedom and liberty, some of them died overseas. As taps played throughout the country, a local event raised money for those disabled vets beyond help of the Veterans Administration. A benefit for Restore Americas Warriors finale at Breezy Acres Saturday was the final shot into an old piano loaded with Tannerite. The resulting explosion could be heard for several miles.
