Attorney General rules in Open Records Case against former Ferris council member

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

FERRIS – The former city council member is no longer on the city council, but Jay Walsh cost the city money due to an investigation several months ago to determine if allegations of sexual misconduct were true.

Then the city attorney decided much of the information this paper requested under the Open Records Act was not to be released to the public.

Last week the Attorney General ruled otherwise and L. Brian Narvaez of Brown and Hoffmeister LLP, representing the City of Ferris will now be forced to release at least some of the paperwork related to the allegations.

This paperwork might give the public at least some information about what happened when Walsh was accused by two female city employees of improper sexual advances.

Waiting for more than two weeks for comment from the city on the allegations back when the accusations initially were made, representatives from the law firm sent a certified letter in response to the open records request stating there would be no information forthcoming on the allegations.

It read the city “seeks to withhold the submitted responsive information.”

One of the reasons cited for the city’s request to withhold the information was because it is “highly intimate or embarrassing, the publication which would be highly objectionable to a reasonable person.”

It was also cited the information was not of “legitimate concern” to the public.

While the city and its legal team did not wish to disclose the information of the details of the sexual misconduct, a council member with charges of this nature is of legitimate concern to the public.

The Attorney General ruling stated a completed investigation provides for required disclosure of “a completed report, audit, evaluation, or investigation made of, for, or by a governmental body,” unless it is excepted by a certain Government Code or made confidential under the Act or other law.

The ruling did allow for the city to withhold some information it had requested to withhold.

The ruling noted “You state the information in Exhibit D pertains to a case that concluded in a result other than conviction or deferred adjudication.

“However, the information at issue consists of a sexual harassment investigation involving city personnel that is purely administrative in nature.

“As a result, we find the city has failed to demonstrate the applicability of sections 552.108(a)(2) and 552.108(b)(2) to the information at issue.

Accordingly, the city may not withhold Exhibit D under section 552.108(a)(2) or section 552.108(b)(2) of the Government Code.”

In short, the ruling determined that the city could withhold information marked in Exhibit C under rule 503 of the Texas Rules of Evidence.

The city could withhold the remaining information in Exhibit C and as well as withholding information in Exhibits B and D.

The city must release the remaining information, in a timely manner adhering to deadlines.

According to sources at the time, the two Ferris City employees were afraid of losing their jobs if they said anything about the allegations.

When the two women did come forward Ferris City Manager Bill Jordan thought the allegations were strong enough to be investigated.

According to Walsh, at the time of the investigation he said he did not even know about the sexual misconduct claims.

Later in the conversation Walsh added “Everyone knows how I talk that is my normal verbiage. I say ‘hon’ and ‘sweetness’ as a term of endearment.”

It is still unclear what the sexual misconduct allegations were filed against Walsh or if the terms of endearment were part of the accusation. However, with the Attorney Generals ruling that part of the story might be uncovered.

Walsh did not win his seat in the May election.