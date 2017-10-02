Assisted Living Locators launches new office in Southeast Dallas

DALLAS – Assisted Living Locators announced today the launch of its Assisted Living Locators franchise in Dallas.

Assisted Living Locators provides the full continuum of care offering assistance in locating quality assisted living options throughout the southeast metropolitan area.

The franchise is owned by Eldercare Advisor B.J. Bounds of Oak Leaf.

Assisted Living Locators offers a NO COST service for seniors and their families providing expert advice on short and long-term care options, including in-home care, independent living, assisted living, memory care, and retirement apartments.

It generates revenue from the fees paid by the assisted living facilities per placement.

According to the Administration on Aging, the population of adults 65 and older is experiencing the biggest increase in history. Between 2010 and 2050, the number of seniors is expected to more than double.

“As a result of our growing senior population, many different options for care and housing are available, including in-home companion care, 55+, independent retirement, assisted living, memory care communities, and nursing homes,” said B.J. Bounds, Assisted Living Locators Dallas franchise owner.

“Seniors and their families need a trusted advisor to help them navigate what can be an overwhelming amount of information.

“We are also a resource for short-term respite care, emergency discharge, and out-of-town relocations.”

She said Assisted Living Locators offers a complete assessment of a senior’s needs and recommends a plan that provides the full continuum of care.

“My goal is to assist families in choosing appropriate care options for their loved ones, to save time, decrease stress, and to provide ‘peace of mind’” Bounds explained.

“And because I’m local and in the community, I’m able to look at a wide range of options for seniors that just can’t be matched by online or national only firms. We tour and rank all the facilities we recommend, and make sure all our partners in the senior care market are fully committed to providing the best care possible.”

For more information about Assisted Living Locators no cost community service for seniors and their families, call B.J. Bounds at 972-515-2260, or visit the website at www.SEDallas.AssistedLivingLocators.com

About Assisted Living Locators:

Based in Scottsdale, Ariz., Assisted Living Locators is ranked in Entrepreneur’s “Franchise500®” issue and Franchise Business Review’s “2017 Top Franchises Report.” The company offers elder care placement and referral franchises nationwide that assist seniors and their families in locating assisted living facilities that meet their unique geographic, financial, emotional, and care needs. www.assistedlivinglocators.com