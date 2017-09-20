Arrest made in Ferris E-Z Mart robbery

FERRIS – Araseli I. Uribe, 18, of Waxahachie was arrested by Ferris Police on Sept. 18. in connection with a robbery on Aug. 8 at the Ferris E-Z Mart convenience store.

She was charged with aggravated robbery. a first degree felony, punishable by imprisonment in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for life or for any term of not more than 99 years or less than 5 years.

The Ferris Police Department Criminal Investigations Division continues to follow up on leads generated by the arrest.

Investigators anticipate arresting a second suspect involved in the same robbery.

The public is encouraged to contact the Ferris Police Department at 972-544-2225, or Crime Stoppers of Ellis County if they have information regarding this robbery.