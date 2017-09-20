Trending
The Ellis County Press
You are at:»»»Arrest made in Ferris E-Z Mart robbery

Arrest made in Ferris E-Z Mart robbery

0
Community, News

Araseli I. Uribe

FERRIS – Araseli I. Uribe, 18,  of Waxahachie was arrested by Ferris Police on Sept. 18. in connection with a robbery on Aug. 8 at the Ferris  E-Z Mart convenience store.

She was charged with aggravated robbery. a first degree felony, punishable by imprisonment in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for life or for any term of not more than 99 years or less than 5 years.

The Ferris Police Department Criminal Investigations Division continues to follow up on leads generated by the arrest. 

Investigators anticipate arresting a second suspect involved in the same robbery. 

The public is encouraged to contact the Ferris Police Department at 972-544-2225, or Crime Stoppers of Ellis County if they have information regarding this robbery.

Share.

Related Posts