Arby’s opening in Red Oak

By Rita Cook / The Elis County Press

RED OAK – It’s been a long time in the works.

Red Oak’s Director of Economic Development Lee McCleary said since 2010 the City of Red Oak has been in contact with Arby’s Restaurants regarding the available opportunities.

“Until recently the population growth and overall development for Red Oak did not meet the key requirements for Arby’s,” McCleary said.

However, on Feb. 3, 2016, Sun Holdings, LLC, the franchisee for Arby’s Restaurant, submitted an application to the City of Red Oak for a new commercial building.

The Arby’s, which will be located at 125 Ovilla Road immediately adjacent and to the east of The Wall Chinese Restaurant was projected to open before Jan. 1. Last week it was in the process of completing the building finish out, installation of signage and landscaping. City of Red Oak revised the zoning for Arby’s from Commercial 1 (“C-1”) zoning district to Planned Development 78 (“PD-78”) to allow for minor modifications to the exterior of the building and signage.

“Upon successful completion of the inspections that are required by the City of Red Oak, Arby’s will be issued a Certificate of Occupancy allowing the restaurant to open for business,” McCleary said.

According to Sun Holdings, LLC, approximately 40 new jobs will be created thanks to Arby’s arrival in Red Oak. This will include a mixture of full-time and part-time positions at the new restaurant.

Sun Holdings, LLC, also said the Arby’s restaurant will generate approximately $82,500 per year in state and local state sales tax revenues.

In addition to the Arby’s restaurant, Chick-fil-A is planning to construct a new restaurant that will be located at the northeast corner of Interstate 35E and Ovilla Road, adjacent to the Prosperity Bank and RaceTrac.

“Recruiting and retaining retail and restaurants creates a win-win situation for the residents of the City of Red Oak by providing additional local opportunities for shopping, dining out and family entertainment,” McCleary concluded.

“New businesses create job opportunities, diversify and increase the overall economic base for the City of Red Oak to provide services to its residents.”