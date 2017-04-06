Appraisal District may appeal jury’s decision on cement plant

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

MIDLOTHIAN – The Ellis Appraisal District is still considering its available legal options including a possible appeal of the outcome of a court case last month. Holcim Cement Factory in Midlothian sued Ellis County and won.

The folks at Holcim believed they had been charged too much for 2012 taxable value for the plant.

A jury agreed.

While the jury in the trial ruled in Holcim’s favor the company had been wrongly charged in 2012 in taxable value for the plant, Chief Appraiser Kathy Rodrigue on the Holcim Trial said the Appraisal District works hard to appraise every property no matter the size as efficiently and effectively as possible.

“The Ellis Appraisal District works diligently each year to appraise every property in the County at its Market Value while ensuring compliance with the constitutionally mandated requirement that all properties are assessed in a uniform and equal manner,” Rodrigue said.

The jury ruled in Holcim’s favor for 2012 at $75,000 million in taxable value for the plant, which was a taxable value loss of $37,033,410.

Holcim Cement representative Jocelyn M. Gerst, head of US Communications said, “We value our relationship with the communities in which we live and work. The Midlothian plant has been in operation since 1987 and over the years, has provided a significant tax base for the town and surrounding communities.”

The outcome of the trial was a success for Holcim, but leaves the county short on property tax revenue.

The impact for both the city of Midlothian and the Independent School District comes to $570,314.47 for the ISD and $240,717.15 for the City of Midlothian.

Ellis County overall was affected at $153,169.80.

“The Ellis Appraisal District is disappointed with the outcome of the trial,” said Rodrigue.

“The Ellis Appraisal District understands the financial implications to Ellis County, the City of Midlothian and Midlothian ISD and is diligently working to minimize the impact through all available avenues.”

According to an earlier memo from Rodrigue the market value of the plant alone had been at $119,948,910 with a $21,123,000 pollution control exemption. This gave the plant a taxable value of $98,825,910 for the plant and $100,733,530 for the land.

The cement plant hired an outside source to do an appraisal of the land, which came to only $64,4 million.

The appraisal district hired evcValuation and were given a much higher appraisal at $139-million.

It has been six year since the county last dealt with Holcim and the issue of taxation. In the past the appraisal district has been able to work with other companies like TXI and Ash Grove to come to a solution.The district attempted mediation twice with Holcim Cement Factory without success.

“The Ellis Appraisal District is still considering its available legal options including a possible appeal of the outcome and thus cannot further discuss its strategy at this point,” Rodrigue said.

Gerst said Holcim was pleased with the ruling of the court regarding the tax assessment for the Midlothian plant in Texas. “We believe the plant property had been valued above current fair market value. We are committed to paying our fair share of taxes based on this assessment,” Gerst concluded.