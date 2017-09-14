Americans address critical need to be better prepared for Alzheimer’s disease

The odds that you know someone affected by Alzheimer’s are high, considering more than five million people are living with Alzheimer’s and more than 15 million Americans provide unpaid care for those living with the disease.

With the number of people in the United States living with Alzheimer’s disease expected to triple in the next few decades, to more than 16 million in 2050, it is not only individuals with Alzheimer’s who are impacted – their family members and friends can feel the toll of providing care for loved ones.

As Alzheimer’s and other dementias impact a growing amount of individuals and their families, communities must find ways to become more supportive and accessible to those living with these diseases.

The Home Instead Senior Care® network encourages Americans to pledge to learn more about the disease and how to compassionately engage with those who live with it.

Home Instead Senior Care invites everyone to participate in free online trainings based on your role.

These educational courses, created by experts in dementia care, will help people learn how to better respond to the needs of those living with the condition and their caregivers. After the online learning sessions, participants are encouraged to share what they have learned with friends and family.

Interested individuals can find a training course for them at www.AlzLearn.com. Most courses take no more than one hour to complete.

The website also includes a variety of other free resources and opportunities to learn more about Alzheimer’s and dementia.

For example, Home Instead® recommends these five tips to learn more about Alzheimer’s and dementia:

1. Learn the symptoms. Visit www.helpforalzheimersfamilies.com/alzheimers-dementia-dealing/symptoms-and-stages/ to learn more about the symptoms and signs of Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

2. Read an article about Alzheimer’s. Articles about Alzheimer’s can be found at www.helpforalzheimersfamilies.com/alzheimers-dementia-dealing/guide/.

3. Watch and share the “I Will Remember You” video at www.helpforalzheimersfamilies.com/alzheimers-dementia-dealing/capturing-memories/video/.

4. Take an E-Learning Class. Visit www.helpforalzheimersfamilies.com/alzheimers-dementia-education/ to find an online Alzheimer’s and dementia class that interests you.

5. Spread the word. Take the Home Instead Alzheimer’s LearningSM Day pledge and share on your social media channels why you are participating.