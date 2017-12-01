American Red Cross offers 3 ways to make saving lives easier

WAXAHACHIE — The holidays are known for the giving spirit and a hectic pace. This holiday season, the American Red Cross is sharing three ways to give the gift of life in less time.

At this time of year many regular blood donors delay giving due to busy schedules– but the need for blood remains.

To help donors fit in a donation, the Red Cross offers three easy ways to make helping save lives faster and more convenient:

• RapidPass® – Donors can complete their pre-donation reading and health history questions online to save about 15 minutes at their donation.

In September, RapidPass became available on mobile devices, giving donors the ability to complete their RapidPass from a smartphone, tablet or computer.

• Blood Donor App – Through the Red Cross Blood Donor App, users can find local blood drives and donation centers, schedule an appointment, receive appointment reminders and keep track of total blood donations – all from the palm of their hand.

• Online appointment scheduling – Donors can conveniently schedule an appointment and find tips for a successful blood or platelet donation at redcrossblood.org.

The Red Cross will be collecting blood on Dec. 8, starting at 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., at Baylor Medical Center of Waxahachie, 2400 N. Interstate 35E.