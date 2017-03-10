A trip back in time

By Jodi Vasquez / Lead Librarian, Ferris I.S.D.

For some of the seniors of the Class of 2017, a look back to the year 2008 brought back fond old memories.

In 2008, these students were fourth grade members of the Ferris Intermediate “Brown Bag Book Club.”

As a group, the students, along with me, the school librarian, read the time honored classic children’s book “Tuck Everlasting,” by Natalie Babbitt.

The story is about the Tuck family who is blessed with, or doomed to, eternal life after drinking from a magic spring. When 10-year-old Winnie Foster stumbles onto their secret, the family takes her to their home and tries to convince her that living forever is not as wonderful as it seems. The plot is also complicated by a stranger who has followed Winnie and wants to make a fortune by selling the spring water.

Upon the completion of the book and much discussion about the choices the characters made, the class created a time capsule from a gallon sized paint can.

Students were encouraged to contribute “artifacts” from the year 2008 that held special significance to them.

Items included were family photographs, small stuffed animals, notes, a keychain, and multiplication manipulatives.

One of the family photos included a relative who had passed away the previous summer.

The top was then secured with a glue gun, and the students decorated the outside of the can with their names.

The time capsule has been housed in a storage room at the Ferris High School Library.

On Jan. 26, 2017, the capsule was opened.

The item that got the most attention was a photo of the group taken by me on the day the time capsule was created. The seniors looked back at themselves as they had been nine years ago.

They talked about how much they had changed, who had moved away, and how one classmate graduated a year early.

I summarized the plot of the book, and almost all vaguely remembered having read it. While this activity so many years ago seemed inconsequential at the time it occurred, it allowed these Seniors of 2017 to spend a few moments of their day taking stock in who they were then, who they are now, and how they will move forward into the future.