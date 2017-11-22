HUTCHINS: Final 2 in the running for Fire Chief

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

HUTCHINS – Hutchins is looking for a new fire chief and staff is eager to get the community involved.

“We all know that some shoes are hard to fill,” said Hutchins City Manager Carl Sherman.

For the City of Hutchins those shoes are fire boots since former Fire Chief Stacey D. Hickson retired on Aug. 4 of this year.

Hickson had been with the City of Hutchins for 33 years.

He became a volunteer firefighter with the city in June 1984 and in November of that same year he was hired on as a firefighter. Under his leadership Hutchins Fire Rescue saw many accomplishments.

Now as the city looks to replace the position staff is narrowing it down to three finalists.

Residents met the two finalists, Danny Warner and Sean Hughes Monday evening at a community gathering at the Stacey D. Hickson Fire Station, 1525 E. Wintergreen Road.

“This is a key position in Public Safety, as not only is this person to be responsible for the fire and medical safety of our City, but he will also be responsible for representing the City wherever he or she may be, both on duty and off duty,” said Hutchins Mayor Mario Vasquez.

Since finding the right candidate is paramount for this open position, the City chose a panel of five who are performing the interviews for the selected candidates.

The panel includes City Councilman, Steve Nichols; City Administrator, Carl Sherman; Budget & Human Resources Director, Trudy Lewis; DeSoto’s Fire Chief, Chief Jerry Duffield, and Retired Hutchins Fire Chief, Hickson.

There was a total of 19 applications received and seven applicants given the opportunity to be interviewed.

The City held several interviews last week and are completing the final interviews this week.

The new Hutchins Fire Chief will be announced on Monday Nov. 27 and will take the position on Jan 2.

“We hope the community comes out to personally meet each candidate,” Sherman concluded.