Ferris PD restructures

Adds Criminal Investigation Division

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

FERRIS – The City of Ferris Police Department recently did some restructuring in an effort to keep the department functioning as efficiently as possible.

According to Ferris Chief of Police Eddie Salazar he restructured the current organizational chart in order to create one additional Criminal Investigation Division position.

“I moved one position from the patrol division to CID, giving the department two investigators in CID,” Salazar explained.

The CID division averages approximately 500 cases annually. Salazar said this includes crimes against persons, property crimes, juvenile crimes, domestic assaults and financial crimes.

“The CID section cannot handle this huge workload,” Salazar explained. “It’s not fair to the citizens we serve.”

The reshuffle was effective immediately.

To date there are eight patrol officers including the Patrol Sergeant as well as the two CID investigators.

“The Patrol Sergeant is actually working a shift,’ Salazar said. “Before the restructure, the Patrol Sergeant’s schedule was structured to cover all shifts as much as possible.”

With the new CID investigator in place the chief said he hopes cases will be investigated and closed more quickly.

“The Ferris Police Department is in the process of trying to clear as many cases as possible,” Salazar said.

“The CID also plans to (review) cases that were previously waiting to be reviewed by the lone investigator.”

The additional investigator will assist by investigating cases and filing them as needed.

The restructuring of the police department did not change the department’s budget or call for additional monies to be spent.

The budget for fiscal year 2018 is currently being worked on to determine what, if any, new positions or salaries need to be added to the department.

Salazar said it is too early to tell if the department will be able to request another position for the new fiscal year.

A new Ferris police officer was sworn in at the Ferris City Council meeting the first of June and two new officers were introduced last week at the city council meeting as well.

Currently the department is still in its temporary building along with the fire department in modular buildings.

However, plans are underway for a more permanent resident as the department continues to grow and thrive.

“We are working with a couple of architects trying to select a building plan that suits the needs of both departments,” Salazar said.

As for upcoming police related events Salazar reminded folks not to miss the Gazebo-A-Thon this Saturday.

“We are trying to raise $1,000 during this event,” he concluded. “The donated funds will be given to the Ferris ISD for the Back to School Fair on July 29.”