5th Annual Clay Shoot winners announced

By Melanie Petersen / The Red Oak Record

RED OAK – The Red Oak Lions Club hosted their 5th Annual Clay Shoot Oct. 7 at the Ellis County Sportsman’s Club with approximately 60 shooters participating.

The major sponsors for this year’s event were Access Self Storage and Pete’s Tire and Automotive.

Dr. Mark Stanfill owner of Animal Hospital of Ovilla sponsored the shotgun raffle and Linebarger Goggan Blair and Sampson LLP sponsored the Red Oak Fire and Police teams.

State Representative John Wray, District Attorney Patrick Wilson, Prosperity Bank, Interbank, Citizens National Bank, ROISD Education Foundation and hlh&r Metals also participated as sponsors for the event.

Individual High Overall Average winner was Barry Pickett of the Access Self Storage team.

Highest Overall Team consisted of Mary and Chris Tibbs, Jake Mullican, Mason Hatch and Laney Lord.

The team of Dana and Ross Reamy, Mike and Chris Jennings and Lance Miller took second place with third place going to Brent Stanford, Rodney Pickard, Caleb Straughan, Jarret Ladue and Joaquin Romero.