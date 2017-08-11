5 car pileup results in fatality

CORSICANA – On Aug. 2 at approximately 9:01 a.m. Department of Public Safety Troopers were called to a five vehicle crash on Interstate 45 approximately 1-1/2 miles south of Rice.

Preliminary information indicates, for as of yet unknown reason, a Ford Explorer, traveling south on the northbound side of IH45, struck a Nissan Rogue head-on.

A silver Toyota Avalon then struck the Nissan in the rear. While attempting to avoid the crash a blue Lexus LX470 and a white Toyota Highlander sustained minor damage.

The driver of the Ford was transported by air ambulance to Methodist Hospital in Dallas and the front passenger of the Ford was transported by air ambulance to Baylor Hospital in Dallas, both with serious injuries.

The driver and front passenger of the Nissan were transported by ambulance to Navarro Regional Hospital where they were later pronounced dead by hospital staff.

The left rear passenger of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace, Precinct #4, Connie Hickman.

The driver of the Toyota Avalon was transported by ambulance to Navarro Regional Hospital with possible injuries. The occupants of both the Lexus and Toyota Highlander were not injured.

IH45 was closed temporarily for crash reconstruction, but was reopened once it was completed.