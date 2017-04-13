40 year sentence handed down in kidnaping, shooting attempt

ENNIS – A Lancaster man has been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison in connection with an attempted kidnapping and shooting at an Ennis Police Department officer.

Javier Martinez, 24, pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to commit kidnapping; possession with intent to distribute cocaine; possession with intent to distribute heroin; using, carrying and brandishing a firearm during or in relation to a crime of violence; and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Martinez’s co-defendants, Jose Cardenas Aguirre, 25, and Maria Guadalupe Bello, 22, were sentenced last month.

Aguirre received a 27-year federal prison sentence, while Bello got 18 months.

Two co-defendants – Melissa Trevino, 23, and Martinez’s father Indolfo, 47 – are expected to be sentenced this month for their roles in the crimes, while defendant Jonathan Benitez remains a fugitive.