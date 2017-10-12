2nd Suspect arrested in E-Z Mart robbery

FERRIS – Issai Bustamante, 18, of Red Oak, was arrested Oct. 3, by the Ferris Police Department in connection with a Aug. 8 robbery of the E-Z Mart convenience store in Ferris.

Bustamante has been charged with Aggravated Robbery. He is the second suspect seen in the photograph previously distributed to the media.

Bustamante admitted to at least two other robberies in Ellis County.

The Ferris Police Department is working with those agencies in order to assist them with their investigations.

Aggravated Robbery is a First Degree Felony and is punishable by imprisonment in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for life or for any term of not more than 99 years or less than 5 years.

The Ferris Police Department Criminal Investigations Division continues to follow up on leads generated by the arrest.

Investigators anticipate additional arrests of other suspects involved in the same robbery.

The public is encouraged to contact the Ferris Police Department at 972-544-2225, or Crime Stoppers of Ellis County if they have information regarding this robbery.