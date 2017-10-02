$218,000 grant increases fleet capability for Ellis County ESD #1

MAYPEARL – Ellis County Emergency Services District #1 used funding from the Texas A&M Forest Service Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program to increase the department’s capacity to save lives and property in the community and surrounding area.

The cost share grant allowed the department to replace a 1975 Ford pumper with a 2017 Spartan pumper/tender that has a Compressed Air Foam System, 1,000-gallon water tank, 40-gallon foam tank, deck gun and 10-inch dump valve.

“This new vehicle is well equipped for the rural area that we serve,” said Ellis County ESD #1 Board Treasurer Jim Morrison.

“It carries a large amount of water and has the capability to draft water from a stream or pond. “The CAFS is especially important because the foam allows a firefighter to do more with less.”

A CAFS system is used in firefighting to deliver fire retardant foam for the purpose of extinguishing a fire or protecting unburned areas and has the potential to give more firefighting power while using less water.

The foam system can aid in quickly extinguishing a fire which helps limit the damage that fires can inflict and help increase firefighter safety because the foam smothers the fire, rapidly reducing the temperature and smoke, giving the firefighters greater visibility.

“The department appreciates the grant programs that are available through Texas A&M Forest Service,” said Morrison. “This purchase would not have happened without funding assistance through their grant program and our cost share portion came from funds donated through the Lorene Kirkpatrick Endowment. Mrs. Kirkpatrick was very well known and admired by those in our community. The tender was proudly named Mrs. Kirk, in her honor.”

Ellis County ESD #1 provides fire service to 89-square-miles and is overseen by Fire Chief Trey Moon who offers open enrollment for committed individuals who would like to give back to the community. Applications may be picked up at the fire station during the department’s weekly Tuesday night meeting at 7 p.m. The fire station is located at 750 North Main in Maypearl.

Texas A&M Forest Service is committed to protecting lives and property through the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program, a cost-share program funded by Texas State Legislature and administered by Texas A&M Forest Service. This program provides funding to rural Volunteer Fire Departments for the acquisition of firefighting vehicles, fire and rescue equipment, protective clothing, dry-hydrants, computer systems and firefighter training. For more information on programs offered by Texas A&M Forest Service, please visit http://texasfd.com.