With the campaign season soon approaching and numerous positions on the ballot, here are a few reminders for potential applicants.

The filing period is Nov. 11 - Dec. 11.

The GOP Headquarters will be open on November 11 from 12-3 p.m. to accept applications for placement on the Republican primary ballot.

If any potential candidates are considering running there are packets at headquarters and also on our website: http://elliscountygop.org/