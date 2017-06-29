2 semis crash on U.S. 287

On June 26 at approximately 2:41 p.m., Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers were called to a commercial motor vehicle crash on the north bound side of U.S. 287 just south of Park School House Road in Ellis County.

Preliminary investigation indicates a 2010 white Kenworth truck tractor towing a 2016 white Clement semi-trailer was in the right lane preparing to turn right into a private drive.

A 2014 white Freightliner truck tractor towing a 2005 Galyean semi-trailer was coming up behind the first CMV when, for as yet undetermined reason, the Freightliner truck tractor struck the rear of the Clement Semi-trailer causing the Kenworth truck tractor and semi-trailer to be pushed into the ditch on the right side of the roadway.

The Freightliner truck tractor and semi-trailer came to rest in the roadway. Both semi-trailers were empty and no hazardous material was released. The roadway was temporarily closed to remove vehicles then re-opened.

Driver of the Kenworth truck tractor, 60 year-old, Otis Ware, of Tool was transported by ambulance to Methodist Charlton Medical Center in Duncanville with unknown injuries.

The driver of the Freightliner truck tractor, 40 year-old, Ginger Mims, of Elkhart was not injured. The incident is still being investigated and there is no other information at this time.