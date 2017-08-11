2 former deputies plead guilty to stealing, selling guns

WAXAHACHIE – Two ex employees of the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office have admitted to stealing about 40 guns from the office and selling them.

Thomas Glen Smith, 50, and Phillip Gary Slaughter, 42, both pleaded guilty to one count of possession or sale of stolen firearms in separate but related cases.

Slaughter, a lieutenant, pleaded guilty in May and Smith, a former deputy, pled guilty in June.

Smith and Slaughter worked in the evidence room, where firearms seized by the department are held.

Slaughter received a court orderon Nov. 18, 2015 to destroy hundreds of the firearms.

The pair did not destroy the weapons, but pawned some of them along with others not ordered to be destroyed. They also old others through Facebook.

Each man faces up to 10-years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine, as well as restitution.

Smith and Slaughter remain free on bond until sentencing.