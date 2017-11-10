2 arrested on drug charges

FERRIS – On Tuesday, Oct. 31, Joevonte Woodson, 21 and Joecoby Woodson, 19 were and arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana less than 2 ounces with the intent to deliver, a Class A Misdemeanor which carries up to one year in county jail.

Ferris Police Department executed a search warrant at 211 East 8th Street, after receiving numerous complaints regarding suspicious activity at the location over the past several months.

The complaints generated an investigation by the Ferris Police Department, Criminal Investigations Division.

The investigation led Investigators to believe that illegal drug activity was taking place at the residence.

As a result of the investigation, a search warrant for the residence was obtained and executed.

During the search warrant, investigators located a quantity of contraband believed to be marijuana.

Both suspects were transported to the Red Oak Police Department jail pending arraignment.

One other person, Jennifer Johnson was issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Ferris Police Department Criminal Investigation Division continues to investigate this case as it may lead to other charges commonly associated with the illegal distribution of narcotics.

If anyone has information regarding this case, please contact the Ferris Police Department Criminal Investigations Division.