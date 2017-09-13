Trending
The Ellis County Press
You are at:»»PUBLIC NOTICE: Owner’s Management Company, Inc. notice of public sale September 29, 2017

Legals

Published two times in The Ellis County Press  on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017  and Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

OWNER’S MANAGEMENT COMPANY, INC.

In accordance with the provisions of Chapter 59 of the Texas Property Code, OWNER’S MANAGEMENT COMPANY, INC, will conduct a public sale of the contents of the storage stalls listed to satisfy a landlords lien at the properties listed and approximate times listed.  All units contain furniture and household goods unless specified differently.

9:00 a.m. ACCESS SELF STORAGE, 3427 Marvin D. Love Frwy, Dallas; 

9:15 a.m.  ACCESS SELF STORAGE RED OAK, 561 E. Ovilla Rd., Red Oak, TX,

9:30 a.m. ACCESS SELF STORAGE, 1040 Cedar Valley, Lancaster TX:

9:45 a.m. ACCESS SELF STORAGE 3241 So. Buckner, Dallas;

10:00 a.m. ACCESS SELF STORAGE 8047 Ferguson Rd, Dallas;

10: 15 a.m. ACCESS SELF STORAGE, 3401 Forest Lane, Garland. 

The sale will start at 9:00 a.m.  SEPT. 29, 2017 starting at 3427 Marvin D. Love Frwy.

 

Access Self Storage Lancaster

1040 Cedar Valley Dr., Lancaster TX  75134    

101 Kemp, Robert 

108 Mitchell Jr.,   Theria L.

114  Eaton, Ralphcel D. Flooring, Window Screens

211  Taylor, Tamara 

223  Antoino, Marco 

225  Mims, Tanya 

244  Wright, Carolyn 

314  Spencer, Floyd 

327  Gross, Daphne 

332  Terrell, Kiana 

343  Jackson-Brown, Charlotte

351  Vaughn, Tressa 

401  Sanders, Chris & Lagala 

406  Fulbright, Angela 

411  Redmond, Tara 

502  Chambers, Reshunn D. 

512 Roberts, Shatara 

513 Whitefield, Carlos 

515 Chatman, Natonia 

517 Lovette, Tara 

524 Kemp, Robert 

5432 Turner, Shelia 

553 Brown, Marlon 

557 Henson, Janitrea N.

569 Taylor, Jasmine J. 

636 Burnett, Cathy 

715 Christina, Ron 

725 Sanders, Chris & Lagala 

735 Harris, Kerranisha 

740 Gilliam, Brittney 

748 Dixon, Nya 

773 Price, Dierdre 

785 Williams, Courey M.

 

Access Self Storage Pleasant Grove

3241 S Buckner, Dallas TX  75227    

011 Beasley, Charles 

014 Hogg, Rickey L. 

030 Villatoro, Hellem 

044 Thompson, Kimberly

065 Loredo, Marco 

074 Willis  Jr., Lester C. 

079 Ortiz, Eduardo 

080 Querra, Jose 

215 Ewton, Sara 

218 Powell, Kyesha 

223 Sheppard, Ronitra 

227 Salazar, Daisy 

239 Bonner, Lionel 

305 Caston, Ann 

326 Henley, Artavia 

329 Page, Nickie 

338 Thompson, Billy 

402 Boyd, Julia 

403 Burkins, Jeffrey 

412 Johnson, Lonnie 

415 King, Delois 

421 Ramirez, Gilberto 

425 Paige, Terri 

443 Williams, Dayton 

454 King, Cleo 

459 Kennedy, Vernice 

470 Bigam, Arthur 

501 Johnson, Lonnie 

540 Gonzales, Amanda 

545 Lamas, Emmanuel 

552 Jackson, Armesha 

568 Williams, Anna 

571 Davis, Deborah 

572 Aguero, Jose M. 

574 Avila, Angelica 

584 Sheleay, Davetta 

585 Crow, Ruthie 

589 Cavazos, Sandra 

593 Mcqueen, Lajuana 

613 Cherry, Lovette 

623 Alexander, Tiaundra

653 Darling, Shelley 

707 Johnson, Lonnie 

715 Johnson, Lonnie 

716 Edwards, Taelor 

718 Edwards, Taelor 

720 Johnson, Lonnie 

724 Torres, Jacqueline 

734 Johnson, Haywood 

739 Coleman, Tywanna 

757 Campos, Sandra 

769 Williams, Kiessula 

806 Cohen, Torrey 

810 Johnson, Lonnie 

811 James, Andrew 

813 Johnson, Lonnie 

819 Resendiz, Diana 

820 Coleman, Kenneth B. 

822 Wilson, Yulonda 

828 Johnson, Candice 

833 Jaime, Maria 

840 Stephens, Raymond

849 Wilson, Yulonda 

929 Rateliff, Nettie 

931 Ishmon, Jacobyia 

946 Castellanos, Sergio 

P15 Aguavyo, Daniel 

P6 Johnson, Lonnie 

 

Access Self Storage East Dallas

8047 Ferguson Rd., Dallas TX  75228  

0047 Brumfield, Demetra

0049 Brumfield, Demetra

0053  Price, Brittany 

0071  Arnold, Charles 

0082  Bowens, Teena 

0083  Pavon, Manuela E.

0084  Smith, Carolyn 

0107  Diez, Guillermo M. 

0114  Davis, Donald 

0115  Hearne, Evelyn 

0132  Moore, Ashley 

0137  Manriquez, Liza 

0157  Johnson, Chloe D. 

0194  Wright, Susan 

0213  Gillis, Monica D. 

0214  Lawrence, Alice M. 

0215  Kemp, Alice 

0218  Gonzalez, Raymond

0222  Donato, Patrica 

0257  Chapa, Jose 

0266  Frierson, Johnnisha 

0289  Laughlin, Kori M. 

0351  Robertson, Carolyn

0363  Stewart,  Kamesha S. 

0389  Tahraogul, Janet N. 

0433  Radford, Mary 

0435  Jones, Myranda 

0445  Arnold, Derick 

0446  Cook, Sparkle A. 

0450  Jimenez, Leticia 

0462  Coleman, Marion D.

0471  Lewis, Damian A. 

0503  Hernandez, Edgar 

0520  Mathews, Latoya J. 

0543  Savannah, Kimberley 

P15  Cantrelle, Rachel 

P23  Williams, Stephen T. 

Access Self Storage Oak Cliff

3427 Marvin D. Love Fwy., Dallas TX  75224    

0030 Benitez, Maria 

0047 Salaiz, Javier 

0066 Mathis, Duncan 

0080 Taylor, James 

0089  Mixon, Vonderall 

0110  Manuel, Jocelyn 

0118  English, Marquese 

0119  Barrera, Sonya 

0125  Walker, Linda 

0144  Irving, Maggie 

0154  Williams, Alberta M.

0168  Shelton,    Shataisha W. 

0189  Axe, Danielle 

0191  Winston, Lerome D. 

0207  Taylor, Tabitha M. 

0246  Hunter, Shavonda

0279  Herron, Sedrick A. 

0330  Coleman, Jessie 

0338  Jackson, Eboni 

0341  Martinez-Mendez, Armando 

0344  Green, Lakeesha D. 

0346  Rederick, Rhonda 

0360  Giddings, Nikki 

0394  Berrien, Carmen 

0395  Standoaks, Derrick 

0447  Minor, Johnny B. 

0459  Hunt, Susan J. 

0463  Lyles, Meomi 

0509  Wright, Yolanda N. 

0534  Hudson, Ruth 

0536  Wheeler, Konsuelo 

0562  Boulden, William 

0578  Benitez, Marco 

0579  Mccoy, Danny 

0592  Scott, Erica D. 

0604  Alridge, Taylor D. 

0610  Graves, Latonya D. 

0613  Scott, Brandy N. 

0614  Wright, Patrick W. 

0618  Williams, George G. 

0821  Wynn, Demetria L. 

0875  Robertson, Sylvia C. 

0880  Williams, Marquita 

1018  Garcia, Barbara 

1060  Wallace, Maria F. 

1084  Washington, Lawrence 

1106  Wallace, Maria F. 

1148  Buckaloo, Rosie M. 

1155  Mitchell, Angela 

1156  Johnson, Monica 

1179  Davis, Pashonna 

1195  Bundred, Richard 

 

Access Self Storage Garland

3401 Forest Ln., Garland TX  75042  

0033  Houston, Phillip 

0043  Hankerson, Jesse 

0095  Wright, Arluster 

0110  Lima, Candy L. 

0118  Castro Zarazua, Jose F.Roofing Supplies

0134  Lewis, LindaRoofing Supplies

0143  Castro Zarazua, Jose F. 

0173  Greenwood, Claude 

0202  Jackson, Brian 

0221  Thompson, Stephanie 

0312  Ray-Oliver, Angela 

0346  Mejia, Mercedes 

0359  De La Rosa, Miriam 

0380  Rodriguez, Bertha 

0399  Breedlove, Racheal

 

Access Self Storage Red Oak

561 E Ovilla Rd., Red Oak TX  75154  

0215  Bailey, Bobby L. 

0216  Butler, Michael J. 

0239  Ness, Jeremiah Blake 

0266  Bullard, Suzanne C. 

0299  Callender, Ronal (Ron) G. 

0304  Ness, Jeremiah Blake 

0405  Mack, Byron K. 

0544  Reed, Jenny E. 

0617  Bell, Pamela F. 

0663  Montgomery, Angela M. 

0709  Sexton, Cody 

0716  Cannon, Scotty W. 

0748  Wayne, Brandi D. 

1008  Bredeson, Janie M. 

1045  Thomas, Zachary W. 

1056 Clark, Jacob A. 

1057 Reaves, Gavin 

1174 Villanueva, Maria (Mary) R.

Sale will be for cash, awarded to the highest bid on the entire contents of each stall unless specified differently on or before the sale date.  Successful bidders will remove contents within 48 hours of purchase.

Anything not removed will become the property of Access Self Storage and will be disposed of as deemed appropriate. Refundable cleaning deposit of $20 required of all successful buyers.   

OMC reserves the right to withdraw any unit or part thereof from sale or reject any and all bids.

OWNER’S MANAGEMENT COMPANY, INC.,

Doug Hunt / 214-742-9499

