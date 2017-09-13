PUBLIC NOTICE: Owner’s Management Company, Inc. notice of public sale September 29, 2017

Published two times in The Ellis County Press on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017 and Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

OWNER’S MANAGEMENT COMPANY, INC.

In accordance with the provisions of Chapter 59 of the Texas Property Code, OWNER’S MANAGEMENT COMPANY, INC, will conduct a public sale of the contents of the storage stalls listed to satisfy a landlords lien at the properties listed and approximate times listed. All units contain furniture and household goods unless specified differently.

9:00 a.m. ACCESS SELF STORAGE, 3427 Marvin D. Love Frwy, Dallas;

9:15 a.m. ACCESS SELF STORAGE RED OAK, 561 E. Ovilla Rd., Red Oak, TX,

9:30 a.m. ACCESS SELF STORAGE, 1040 Cedar Valley, Lancaster TX:

9:45 a.m. ACCESS SELF STORAGE 3241 So. Buckner, Dallas;

10:00 a.m. ACCESS SELF STORAGE 8047 Ferguson Rd, Dallas;

10: 15 a.m. ACCESS SELF STORAGE, 3401 Forest Lane, Garland.

The sale will start at 9:00 a.m. SEPT. 29, 2017 starting at 3427 Marvin D. Love Frwy.

Access Self Storage Lancaster

1040 Cedar Valley Dr., Lancaster TX 75134

101 Kemp, Robert

108 Mitchell Jr., Theria L.

114 Eaton, Ralphcel D. Flooring, Window Screens

211 Taylor, Tamara

223 Antoino, Marco

225 Mims, Tanya

244 Wright, Carolyn

314 Spencer, Floyd

327 Gross, Daphne

332 Terrell, Kiana

343 Jackson-Brown, Charlotte

351 Vaughn, Tressa

401 Sanders, Chris & Lagala

406 Fulbright, Angela

411 Redmond, Tara

502 Chambers, Reshunn D.

512 Roberts, Shatara

513 Whitefield, Carlos

515 Chatman, Natonia

517 Lovette, Tara

524 Kemp, Robert

5432 Turner, Shelia

553 Brown, Marlon

557 Henson, Janitrea N.

569 Taylor, Jasmine J.

636 Burnett, Cathy

715 Christina, Ron

725 Sanders, Chris & Lagala

735 Harris, Kerranisha

740 Gilliam, Brittney

748 Dixon, Nya

773 Price, Dierdre

785 Williams, Courey M.

Access Self Storage Pleasant Grove

3241 S Buckner, Dallas TX 75227

011 Beasley, Charles

014 Hogg, Rickey L.

030 Villatoro, Hellem

044 Thompson, Kimberly

065 Loredo, Marco

074 Willis Jr., Lester C.

079 Ortiz, Eduardo

080 Querra, Jose

215 Ewton, Sara

218 Powell, Kyesha

223 Sheppard, Ronitra

227 Salazar, Daisy

239 Bonner, Lionel

305 Caston, Ann

326 Henley, Artavia

329 Page, Nickie

338 Thompson, Billy

402 Boyd, Julia

403 Burkins, Jeffrey

412 Johnson, Lonnie

415 King, Delois

421 Ramirez, Gilberto

425 Paige, Terri

443 Williams, Dayton

454 King, Cleo

459 Kennedy, Vernice

470 Bigam, Arthur

501 Johnson, Lonnie

540 Gonzales, Amanda

545 Lamas, Emmanuel

552 Jackson, Armesha

568 Williams, Anna

571 Davis, Deborah

572 Aguero, Jose M.

574 Avila, Angelica

584 Sheleay, Davetta

585 Crow, Ruthie

589 Cavazos, Sandra

593 Mcqueen, Lajuana

613 Cherry, Lovette

623 Alexander, Tiaundra

653 Darling, Shelley

707 Johnson, Lonnie

715 Johnson, Lonnie

716 Edwards, Taelor

718 Edwards, Taelor

720 Johnson, Lonnie

724 Torres, Jacqueline

734 Johnson, Haywood

739 Coleman, Tywanna

757 Campos, Sandra

769 Williams, Kiessula

806 Cohen, Torrey

810 Johnson, Lonnie

811 James, Andrew

813 Johnson, Lonnie

819 Resendiz, Diana

820 Coleman, Kenneth B.

822 Wilson, Yulonda

828 Johnson, Candice

833 Jaime, Maria

840 Stephens, Raymond

849 Wilson, Yulonda

929 Rateliff, Nettie

931 Ishmon, Jacobyia

946 Castellanos, Sergio

P15 Aguavyo, Daniel

P6 Johnson, Lonnie

Access Self Storage East Dallas

8047 Ferguson Rd., Dallas TX 75228

0047 Brumfield, Demetra

0049 Brumfield, Demetra

0053 Price, Brittany

0071 Arnold, Charles

0082 Bowens, Teena

0083 Pavon, Manuela E.

0084 Smith, Carolyn

0107 Diez, Guillermo M.

0114 Davis, Donald

0115 Hearne, Evelyn

0132 Moore, Ashley

0137 Manriquez, Liza

0157 Johnson, Chloe D.

0194 Wright, Susan

0213 Gillis, Monica D.

0214 Lawrence, Alice M.

0215 Kemp, Alice

0218 Gonzalez, Raymond

0222 Donato, Patrica

0257 Chapa, Jose

0266 Frierson, Johnnisha

0289 Laughlin, Kori M.

0351 Robertson, Carolyn

0363 Stewart, Kamesha S.

0389 Tahraogul, Janet N.

0433 Radford, Mary

0435 Jones, Myranda

0445 Arnold, Derick

0446 Cook, Sparkle A.

0450 Jimenez, Leticia

0462 Coleman, Marion D.

0471 Lewis, Damian A.

0503 Hernandez, Edgar

0520 Mathews, Latoya J.

0543 Savannah, Kimberley

P15 Cantrelle, Rachel

P23 Williams, Stephen T.

Access Self Storage Oak Cliff

3427 Marvin D. Love Fwy., Dallas TX 75224

0030 Benitez, Maria

0047 Salaiz, Javier

0066 Mathis, Duncan

0080 Taylor, James

0089 Mixon, Vonderall

0110 Manuel, Jocelyn

0118 English, Marquese

0119 Barrera, Sonya

0125 Walker, Linda

0144 Irving, Maggie

0154 Williams, Alberta M.

0168 Shelton, Shataisha W.

0189 Axe, Danielle

0191 Winston, Lerome D.

0207 Taylor, Tabitha M.

0246 Hunter, Shavonda

0279 Herron, Sedrick A.

0330 Coleman, Jessie

0338 Jackson, Eboni

0341 Martinez-Mendez, Armando

0344 Green, Lakeesha D.

0346 Rederick, Rhonda

0360 Giddings, Nikki

0394 Berrien, Carmen

0395 Standoaks, Derrick

0447 Minor, Johnny B.

0459 Hunt, Susan J.

0463 Lyles, Meomi

0509 Wright, Yolanda N.

0534 Hudson, Ruth

0536 Wheeler, Konsuelo

0562 Boulden, William

0578 Benitez, Marco

0579 Mccoy, Danny

0592 Scott, Erica D.

0604 Alridge, Taylor D.

0610 Graves, Latonya D.

0613 Scott, Brandy N.

0614 Wright, Patrick W.

0618 Williams, George G.

0821 Wynn, Demetria L.

0875 Robertson, Sylvia C.

0880 Williams, Marquita

1018 Garcia, Barbara

1060 Wallace, Maria F.

1084 Washington, Lawrence

1106 Wallace, Maria F.

1148 Buckaloo, Rosie M.

1155 Mitchell, Angela

1156 Johnson, Monica

1179 Davis, Pashonna

1195 Bundred, Richard

Access Self Storage Garland

3401 Forest Ln., Garland TX 75042

0033 Houston, Phillip

0043 Hankerson, Jesse

0095 Wright, Arluster

0110 Lima, Candy L.

0118 Castro Zarazua, Jose F., Roofing Supplies

0134 Lewis, Linda, Roofing Supplies

0143 Castro Zarazua, Jose F.

0173 Greenwood, Claude

0202 Jackson, Brian

0221 Thompson, Stephanie

0312 Ray-Oliver, Angela

0346 Mejia, Mercedes

0359 De La Rosa, Miriam

0380 Rodriguez, Bertha

0399 Breedlove, Racheal

Access Self Storage Red Oak

561 E Ovilla Rd., Red Oak TX 75154

0215 Bailey, Bobby L.

0216 Butler, Michael J.

0239 Ness, Jeremiah Blake

0266 Bullard, Suzanne C.

0299 Callender, Ronal (Ron) G.

0304 Ness, Jeremiah Blake

0405 Mack, Byron K.

0544 Reed, Jenny E.

0617 Bell, Pamela F.

0663 Montgomery, Angela M.

0709 Sexton, Cody

0716 Cannon, Scotty W.

0748 Wayne, Brandi D.

1008 Bredeson, Janie M.

1045 Thomas, Zachary W.

1056 Clark, Jacob A.

1057 Reaves, Gavin

1174 Villanueva, Maria (Mary) R.

Sale will be for cash, awarded to the highest bid on the entire contents of each stall unless specified differently on or before the sale date. Successful bidders will remove contents within 48 hours of purchase.

Anything not removed will become the property of Access Self Storage and will be disposed of as deemed appropriate. Refundable cleaning deposit of $20 required of all successful buyers.

OMC reserves the right to withdraw any unit or part thereof from sale or reject any and all bids.

OWNER’S MANAGEMENT COMPANY, INC.,

Doug Hunt / 214-742-9499