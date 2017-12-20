PUBLIC NOTICE: Northen Blacklands Zone 6 Grouped Notice of Entry 2018

Pursuant to Texas Agric. Code, Sec. 74.117, cotton producers in the Northern Blacklands Boll Weevil Eradication Zone, which is in that area of all of Cooke, Montague, Grayson, Fannin, Lamar, Red River, Bowie, Cass, Morris, Titus, Franklin, Hopkins, Delta, Hunt, Rockwall, Collin, Denton, Wise, Jack, Parker, Tarrant, Dallas, Kaufman, Ellis, Rains, Van Zandt, Henderson, Navarro, Johnson, Hood, Somervell, Bosque, Hamilton, and Hill counties; and those parts of McLennan and Limestone counties north of State Highway 84, are hereby notified that Texas Boll Weevil Eradication Foundation personnel will be conducting eradication activities in and around their fields or premises, beginning January 3, 2018. All cotton fields will be mapped, and treatment will begin during late season. For notification prior to any chemical treatment, call 1-800-687-1212 with the exact location of your field and appropriate telephone numbers. Field and premise entry and treatment are expected to last until all cotton is no longer hostable in the zone. For more information regarding this program, please call the Texas Boll Weevil Eradication Foundation at

1-800-687-1212.

