PUBLIC NOTICE: City of Hutchins revision to revise flood hazard information in accordance with National Flood Insurance Program regulation 65.7(b)(1)

To be published in one issue of The Ellis County Press on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017.

The City of Hutchins Public Works Department,

in accordance with National Flood Insurance Program regulation 65.7(b)(1), hereby gives notice of the City of Hutchins’ intent to revise the flood hazard information, generally located between Interstate 45 and Hutchins State Prison. Specifically, the flood hazard information shall be revised along Hutchins Creek from approximately 3350 feet upstream of Interstate 45 and approximately 250 feet downstream of interstate 45.

As a result of the revision, the floodway shall widen, narrow and be reestablished, the 1% annual chance water-surface elevations shall decrease, and the 1% annual chance floodplain shall be reestablished within the area of revision.

Maps and detailed analysis of the revision can be reviewed at the City of Hutchins City Hall at 321 N. Main St., Hutchins, TX. Interested persons may call Cameron Smith at 972-225-3380 for additional information from 8:00 a.m.to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.