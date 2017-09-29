PUBLIC NOTICE: City of Ferris economic development public hearing October 24, 2017

Published nine times in The Ellis County Press beginning Thursday, September 28 and each Thursday through November 30, 2017.

NOTICE OF ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT PROJECT AND PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Ferris Type B Economic Development Corporation (EDC) gives notice of its intention to expend economic development sales tax funds, through a Purchase of Property consisting of approximately 0.8795 acres containing a structure that is approximately 2,100 square feet, located south of W. Sixth Street and west of S. Church Street, Ferris, Ellis County, Texas for a cost not to exceed $50,000. The project, known as “Project FIRECRACKER” has been identified by the Type B EDC Board of Directors as an approved project in accordance with Texas Local Government Code 501.152. The EDC will hold a public hearing at 6:00 p.m. on October 24, 2017 during its regular meeting, to be held at the Ferris Public Library located at 301 E. Tenth St., Ferris, Texas, to allow the public to present comments for and against the proposed economic development project to promote new or expanded business development within the downtown district of the City of Ferris. First posting ran on September 28, 2017