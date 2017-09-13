PUBLIC NOTICE: City of Ferris creation of public improvement district public hearing October 2, 2017

Published one time in The Ellis County Press on Thursday, September 14, 2017.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given, that the City Council of the City of Ferris, Texas (the “City”), will hold a public hearing at 6:00 p.m. on October 2, 2017 City Hall, 215 W. Sixth Street, Ferris, Texas 75125, to consider the creation of the following public improvement district:

FERRIS PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT NO. 1 (the “PID”)

General nature of proposed improvements:

The general nature of the proposed public improvements (the “Public Improvements”) are: (i) landscaping; (ii) acquisition, construction, and improvement of water, wastewater, and drainage facilities; (iii) acquisition, construction, and improvement of streets, sidewalks, and roadways; (iv) projects similar to those listed in subsections (i)-(iii) above that are authorized by the Act; and (v) payment of costs associated with developing and financing the public improvements listed in subparagraphs (i)(iv) above, including costs of establishing, administering and operating the District (including on-going maintenance).

Total estimated cost of improvements: $4,125,000.

PID Boundaries: The PID will consist of a 67.708-acre tract of land (the “Tract”) located on the south side of FM 664, west of Rolling Hills Drive in the City, Ellis County, Texas, on the west side of the City, approximately one mile west of Interstate 45. A map and metes and bounds description of the proposed PID can be found at the office of the City Secretary, at 215 W. Sixth Street, Ferris, Texas 75125, and are attached hereto.

Proposed method of assessment

An assessment methodology will be prepared that will address: (i) how the costs of the public improvements financed with the assessments are assessed against the property in the PID; (ii) the assessments to be collected each year; and (iii) reduction of the assessments for costs savings (pursuant to the annual review of the service plan for the PID). Additionally, a report will be prepared showing the special benefits accruing to property in the PID and how the costs of the public improvements are assessed to property on the basis of the special benefits.

The result will be that equal shares of the costs will be imposed on property similarly benefited.

The assessment of the methodology will result in each parcel paying its fair share of the costs of the public improvements provided with the assessments based on the special benefits received by the property from the public improvements and property equally situated paying equal shares of the costs of the public improvements.

Proposed apportionment of cost between the PID and the City:

Approval and creation of the PID will not obligate the City to provide any funds to finance the proposed public improvements. All of the costs of the proposed public improvements will be paid by assessments of the property within the PID and from other sources of funds, if any, available to the developer of the land.

All interested persons are invited to attend the hearing to provide oral comments or any person may submit his written comments to the City Secretary, at 215 W. Sixth Street, Ferris, Texas 75125, on or before 5:00 p.m., September 29, 2017.

Legal description

BEING a tract of land situated in the John W. Baker Survey, Abstract No. 35, and the Mason Phelps Survey, Abstract No. 824 Ellis County, Texas, being all of a tract of land called Tract 1 to The Patricia Miller Donosky 1994 Irrevocable Trust as recorded in Volume 2762, Page 857 of the Deed Records of Ellis County, Texas, and a portion of a tract of land to Shaw Creek Ranch 1B LP as recorded in Volume 2234, Page 2149 of the Deed Records of Ellis County, Texas and being more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING at a 5/8 inch iron rod with cap stamped “R.P.L.S. 5430” found for the northwest corner of Shaw Creek Ranch Phase 1B, an addition to the City of Ferris as recorded in Cabinet H, Slide 427 of the Plat Records of Ellis County, Texas, said point also lying on the southwest line of F.M. 664, (a called 120’ right-of-way);

THENCE South 18 degrees 02 minutes 39 seconds West along the west line of said Phase 1B, a distance of 1528.50 feet to a 5/8 inch iron rod with cap stamped “R.P.L.S. 5430” found for the southwest corner of said Phase 1B;

THENCE North 89 degrees 44 minutes 30 seconds West, a distance of 870.41 feet to a 2 inch Iron Pipe found for corner;

THENCE South 59 degrees 32 minutes 25 seconds West, a distance of 657.08 feet to a 5/8 inch iron rod with cap stamped “R.P.L.S. 5430” found for corner;

THENCE North 32 degrees 21 minutes 59 seconds West, a distance of 1089.78 feet to a 5/8 inch iron rod with cap stamped “R.P.L.S. 5430” found for corner;

THENCE North 61 degrees 47 minutes 12 seconds East, a distance of 91.67 feet to a 5/8 inch iron rod with cap stamped “R.P.L.S. 5430” found for corner;

THENCE North 27 degrees 32 minutes 48 seconds West, a distance of 666.67 feet to a 5/8 inch iron rod with cap stamped “R.P.L.S. 5430” found for corner;

THENCE North 88 degrees 34 minutes 41 seconds East, a distance of 891.50 feet to a 1/2 inch iron rod found for corner;

THENCE North 18 degrees 06 minutes 08 seconds East, a distance of 762.19 feet to a 1/2 inch iron rod found for corner at the beginning of a curve to the right;

THENCE with said curve to the right having a radius of 1849.86 feet, a central angle of 00 degrees 15 minutes 35 seconds, an arc length of 8.38 feet, a chord bearing of South 72 degrees 03 minutes 47 seconds East, a distance of 8.38 feet to a 5/8 inch iron rod with cap stamped “R.P.L.S. 5430” found for corner;

THENCE South 71 degrees 57 minutes 21 seconds East, a distance of 91.56 feet to a 1/2 inch iron rod found for corner;

THENCE South 18 degrees 06 minutes 01 seconds West, a distance of 726.85 feet to a 5/8 inch iron rod with cap stamped “R.P.L.S. 5430” found for corner;

THENCE North 88 degrees 34 minutes 41 seconds East, a distance of 1600.54 feet to a 4 inch steel fence post found for corner;

THENCE North 22 degrees 32 minutes 06 seconds East, a distance of 177.88 feet to a 2 inch steel fence post found for corner;

THENCE North 02 degrees 09 minutes 56 seconds East, a distance of 16.78 feet to a 5/8 inch iron rod with cap stamped “R.P.L.S. 5430” found for corner;

THENCE South 71 degrees 57 minutes 21 seconds East, a distance of 57.92 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING containing 2,949,380 square Feet, or 67.708 acres of land.