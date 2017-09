PUBLIC NOTICE: Amendments to City of Ferris zoning ordinances 0-17-839, 0-17-840, 0-17-841 and 0-17-842

To be published in one issue of The Ellis County Press on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017.

CITY OF FERRIS ORDINANCE NO.

O-17-839

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF FERRIS, TEXAS AMENDING THE ZONING ORDINANCE AND MAP, AS HERETOFORE AMENDED, BY GRANTING A CHANGE IN ZONING FROM COMMERCIAL NEIGHBORHOOD RETAIL (“C-N”) TO PLANNED DEVELOPMENT-11 (“PD-11”) FOR A RESTAURANT DRIVE-IN/DRIVE-THROUGH USE DESCRIBED HEREIN ON PROPERTY LOCATED NORTH OF E. 8TH ST. AND EAST OF S. INTERSTATE 45, DESCRIBED AS APPROXIMATELY 0.537 ACRES OF LAND SITUATED IN THE MASON PHELPS SURVEY, ABSTRACT NO. 824, FERRIS, ELLIS COUNTY, TEXAS, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED IN EXHIBIT A, WHICH IS ATTACHED HERETO AND INCORPORATED HEREIN; PROVIDING FOR THE APPROVAL OF USE RESTRICTIONS WHICH ARE ATTACHED HERETO AND INCORPORATED HEREIN AS EXHIBIT B; PROVIDING THAT THIS ORDINANCE SHALL BE CUMULATIVE OF ALL ORDINANCES; PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; PROVIDING A PENALTY FOR VIOLATIONS HEREOF; PROVIDING A SAVINGS CLAUSE; PROVIDING FOR PUBLICATION IN THE OFFICIAL NEWSPAPER; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

DULY PASSED AND APPROVED by the City Council of the City of Ferris, Texas the 5th day of September, 2017.

This Ordinance shall be in full force and effect, from and after the date of its passage and publication as required by law, and it is so ordained.

APPROVED:

Micheal Driggars, Mayor

ATTEST:

Callie Green, City Secretary

A copy of each entire ordinance is on file in the City Secretary’s Office, 100 Town Plaza, Ferris, Texas 75125.

O-17-840

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF FERRIS, TEXAS AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES, AS AMENDED, BY AMENDING TITLE V, CHAPTER 50, WATER RATES AND ACCOUNTS, BY REPEALING SECTION 50.005 AND REPLACING WITH NEW SECTION 50.005 TO INCREASE WATER RATES, PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE FOR SUCH AMENDMENTS AND THIS ORDINANCE.

O-17-841

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF FERRIS, TEXAS AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES, AS AMENDED, BY AMENDING TITLE V, CHAPTER 50, PUBLIC WORKS, BY REPEALING SECTION 50.109, AND REPLACING WITH NEW SECTION 50.109 TO INCREASE SEWER RATES, PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE FOR SUCH AMENDMENTS AND THIS ORDINANCE.

O-17-842

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF FERRIS, TEXAS AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES, AS AMENDED, BY AMENDING TITLE V, CHAPTER 50, PUBLIC WORKS, BY REPEALING SECTION 50.110, AND REPLACING WITH NEW SECTION 50.110 TO INCREASE SEWER SURCHARGE RATES, PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE FOR SUCH AMENDMENTS AND THIS ORDINANCE.

