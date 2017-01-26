LEGAL NOTICE: Notice to creditors having claims against Constance A. Reasoner, deceased

Publish one time in The Ellis County Press on Thursday, January 26, 2017.

NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST CONSTANCE A. REASONER, DECEASED

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary of the Estate of Constance A. Reasoner were issued to Carl C. Coppenger as Independent Executor on January 17, 2017, under Cause No. 16-E-2315 pending in the County Court at Law No. 1, Ellis County, Texas.

Claims may be presented to the Independent Executor of the Estate addressed as follows:

Carl C. Coppenger, do Susan M. Martin (Susan M. Mason, Attorney at Law, P.C.),

P.O. Box 915,

Midlothian, Texas 76065.

All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this 9 day of January, 2017.

Carl C. Coppenger, Independent Executor

of the Estate of Constance A. Reasoner, deceased

By: Susan M. Martin, Attorney