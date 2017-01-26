LEGAL NOTICE: Notice to creditors, estate of Jim E. Prestidge, deceased

Publish one time in The Ellis County Press on Thursday, January 26, 2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JIM E. PRESTIDGE, Deceased, were issued on January 20, 2017, in Cause No. 16-E-2314, pending in the County Court at Law No. 1, Ellis County, Texas, to: Kevin Prestidge.

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Kevin Prestidge

4046 FM 66, Waxahachie, Texas 75167

DATED the 26 day of January , 2017.

John D. Hale, Attorney for Kevin Prestidge

State Bar No.: 24050706

417 W. Main Street, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Telephone: (214) 446-5080 / Facsimile: (214) 446-5081

E-mail: johale@thehalelawfirm.com