LEGAL NOTICE: Notice of sale of property October 18, 2017

Published two times in The Ellis County Press on Thursday, September 28, 2017 and Thursday, October 5, 2017.

NOTICE OF SALE OF PROPERTY

Notice of sale of property held for moving and storage charges under the Texas warehouseman’s lien statute, Section 7.210 of the Texas Business and Commerce Code. Property: 1999 Crest Ridge Homes Inc. “Crest Ridge” manufactured home, 28’ x 40’, Serial Numbers CRH1TX08701A and CRH1TX08701; HUD Label/Seal Numbers NTA0809241 and NTA0809242. Parties who may have an interest are: registered owner Kevin Papke and/or Gloria Flores and taxing entities from Tarrant County and Dallas County; and Conseco. Public sale will be held on October 18, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. (CST) at Moreno’s Mobile Home Transport, 1522 E. FM 664, Ferris, TX 75215. Cash or cashier’s check only and must be paid within one hour of the time of bid acceptance at the sale.

