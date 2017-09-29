LEGAL NOTICE: Notice of sale of property October 18, 2017

Published two times in The Ellis County Press on Thursday, September 28, 2017 and Thursday, October 5, 2017.

NOTICE OF SALE OF PROPERTY

Notice of sale of property held for moving and storage charges under the Texas warehouseman’s lien statute, Section 7.210 of the Texas Business and Commerce Code. Property: 1998 HBOS Manufacturing “Oakwood” manufactured home, 16’ x 76’, Serial Number HOTX09906822; HUD Label/Seal Number NTA0840024. Parties who may have an interest are: registered owner Kurt Marsh and/or Brian Tomlins and taxing entities from Tarrant County; and Oakwood Mobile Homes, Inc. Public sale will be held on October 18, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. (CST) at Moreno’s Mobile Home Transport, 1522 E. FM 664, Ferris, TX 75215. Cash or cashier’s check only and must be paid within one hour of the time of bid acceptance at the sale.

Shelly Godwin, Paralegal

Brady Law Firm, PLLC

6351 Preston Road, Suite 160

Frisco, Texas 75078

(972) 424-7200 Telephone

(972) 424-7244 Facsimile

sgodwin@brady-law-firm.com