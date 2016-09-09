Suspect shot and killed after ramming two Ennis police squad cars

STAFF REPORT

ENNIS — On September 5, 2016 at approximately 9 p.m., an Ennis Police Department Patrol Officer stopped a 2003 Honda Civic in the 1700 block of N. Kaufman St. in Ennis.

The officer made contact with a 36-year-old male, identified as Moses Ruben of Dallas, Texas. Ruben was stopped for speeding, 59 mph in a 35 mph zone.

Upon contact with Ruben, the officer learned that Moses Ruben had an invalid drivers license and had active arrest warrants out of two Texas cities.

Officers advised Ruben of his outstanding warrants, told him he was being arrested and requested that he exit his vehicle. Ruben refused to cooperate with the officer’s directions.

After backup officers arrived, Ruben made an attempt to escape apprehension by ramming his vehicle into two Ennis squad cars, narrowly missing officers as they tried to avoid being struck by his vehicle.

Ruben again attempted to drive his vehicle in the direction of officers, putting them at risk of death or serious bodily injury.

Two officers fired a total of three shots striking Ruben at least once. EMS was called to the scene and determined Ruben was deceased. Moses Ruben was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace, Bill Woody, and taken to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.

At the request of the Ennis Police Department, the Texas Rangers will be conducting an investigation.

The involved officers have been placed on administrative leave, as per departmental policy