Reward increased to $12,500 for Most Wanted Fugitive from San Angelo

AUSTIN – The reward for Justin Lane Slatton Jr., 20, a Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and this month’s featured fugitive, has been increased to $12,500 for information leading to his capture if the tip comes in during the month of September. Bell County Crime Stoppers and San Angelo Crime Stoppers are also offering rewards for information leading to his arrest. Slatton, who has ties to the Latin Kings gang, is wanted for murder and burglary of building.

Slatton’s last known address was in San Angelo, and he has ties to the area. Slatton is a suspect in connection with an April 2016 shooting in Temple that left two Bell County men dead. His criminal history includes theft of a firearm, escape while arrested/confined and burglary of a building. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, see his wanted bulletin at www.dps.texas.gov/Texas10MostWanted/fugitiveDetails.aspx?id=329.

Slatton is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds. He has several tattoos, including a five-point star on his left hand, the number five (dice style) on his left wrist, the shape of Texas on his right hand and multiple neck tattoos. (Note: The above image on the left is from 2014 and before Slatton had neck tattoos; the other image is more recent.)

One offender from the Texas 10 Most Wanted Program is featured each month in hopes the higher reward money from the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division will generate additional tips.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the five following methods:

• Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

• Text the letters “DPS” – followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.

• Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

• Submit a Facebook tip at www.facebook.com/texas10mostwanted by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

• Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App. The app is currently available for iPhone users on the Apple App Store: (itunes.apple.com/us/app/texas-dps/id902092368?mt=8) and for Android users on Google Play: (play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.microassist.texasdps&hl=en).

All tips are anonymous – regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender lists. You can find the current lists – with photos – on the DPS website at www.dps.texas.gov/texas10mostwanted.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.