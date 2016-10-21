RED OAK ARRESTS: October 10 – 17

Husack, Rebekah, 28 speeding (warrant arrest), failure to appear (warrant arrest)

Kiihnl, Kassidi, 23, display expired registration (warrant arrest), failure to appear (warrant arrest)

White, Gary, 25, failure to appear (warrant arrest), unrestrained child under four (warrant arrest), driving while license invalid (warrant arrest), display expired registration (warrant arrest)

Lytle, Kimberly, 30, display expired registration (warrant arrest), failure to appear (warrant arrest), no motor vehicle liability insurance (warrant arrest), no driver’s license (warrant arrest)

Boyett, Lucrecia, 40, driving while license invalid (warrant arrest), no motor vehicle liability insurance (warrant arrest), failure to appear (warrant arrest).

Gajdica, Courtney, 35, poss cs pg 1 <1g (on view arrest).

Rodriguez, Cristobal, 61, public intoxication (on view arrest).

Wyatt, Jamiee, 23, resist arrest search or transport (on view arrest), theft - misdemeanor - property (on view arrest).

Ibarra, Nikolas, 23, speeding (warrant arrest), failure to appear (warrant arrest).

David, Darrell, 31, no driver’s license (warrant arrest), no motor vehicle liability insurance (warrant arrest), failure to appear (warrant arrest).

Cardenzana, Jessica, 25, possession of drug paraphernalia (on view arrest).

Burt, Jimmy, 30, theft prop >=$750<$2,500 (on view arrest, failure to appear (warrant arrest), no driver’s license (warrant arrest), no motor vehicle liability insurance (warrant arrest), display fictitious license plate (warrant arrest)

Escobedo, Edward, 49, public intoxication (on view arrest).

Smith, Shaun, 35, pedestrian use of roadway (warrant arrest), possession of drug paraphernalia (warrant arrest), failure to appear (warrant arrest).